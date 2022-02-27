Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.76. Skillz shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 158,258 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
