Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.76. Skillz shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 158,258 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,064.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

