SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SITC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 2,956,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,390. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

