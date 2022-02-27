SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after buying an additional 423,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.