Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS: SVBL – Get Rating) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Silver Bull Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A -$2.25 million -4.00 Silver Bull Resources Competitors $7.03 billion $1.20 billion -8.02

Silver Bull Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Silver Bull Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources Competitors 712 2414 2791 118 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Silver Bull Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silver Bull Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -37.51% -33.70% Silver Bull Resources Competitors -1,107.92% 3.18% -1.66%

Summary

Silver Bull Resources competitors beat Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

