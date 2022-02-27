Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

