Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWIR. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $696.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

