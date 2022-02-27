Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.15. Approximately 222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEMHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.