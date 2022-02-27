Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 510 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,274.68.

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$859.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,297.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,670.25. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$752.00 and a 1-year high of C$2,228.73. The firm has a market cap of C$98.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

