Sharder (SS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,026.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $576,532.97 and approximately $92,026.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

