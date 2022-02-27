Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

