Selfkey Price Tops $0.0067 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $34.31 million and $11.72 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00111195 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,099,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars.

