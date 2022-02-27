Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $54.28 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $54,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.13. 763,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,663. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

