Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $108.92 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,177 shares during the quarter. Ares Management makes up 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.51% of Ares Management worth $108,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of ARES traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

