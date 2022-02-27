Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 208,238 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $84,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 361,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

