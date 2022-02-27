Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,446. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

