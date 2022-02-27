Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 334,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 45,823 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

NYSE PLYM opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -88.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.