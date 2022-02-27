Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

CL opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

