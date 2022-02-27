Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after acquiring an additional 184,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,035,000 after acquiring an additional 465,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,844,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,539,000 after buying an additional 172,425 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGV opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

