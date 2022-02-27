Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after acquiring an additional 184,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,035,000 after acquiring an additional 465,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,844,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,539,000 after buying an additional 172,425 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HGV opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 2.10.
About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)
Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.