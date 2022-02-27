Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 198,525 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1,965.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRG stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on KRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.