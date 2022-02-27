Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,158,340. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.