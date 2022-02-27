Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SBSNF stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

