Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Trading Down 10.8%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 2,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.
Schaeffler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFFLY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schaeffler (SFFLY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.