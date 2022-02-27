Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $76.03 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

