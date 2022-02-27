Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.68

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €87.68 ($99.64) and traded as high as €94.24 ($107.09). Sanofi shares last traded at €93.87 ($106.67), with a volume of 3,558,169 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.68.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

