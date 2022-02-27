Sang Young Lee Purchases 2,868 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,868 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.87 per share, for a total transaction of $65,591.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Sang Young Lee acquired 17,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $404,770.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78.

On Monday, November 29th, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $23.60 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

PCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $845,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.