SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of SailPoint Technologies worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $40.63 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

