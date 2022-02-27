Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €133.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €133.00 ($151.14) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.00 ($142.05).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €114.54 ($130.16) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €109.69. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

