SafeBlast Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $269,299.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

