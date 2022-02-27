Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Raised to $27.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

