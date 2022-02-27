Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Raised to $27.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.
In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.