Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.39

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.01. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 147,848 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

