Royal Mail’s (RMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.84) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.70) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.57) to GBX 768 ($10.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 470 ($6.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.50) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 695.91 ($9.46).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 387.30 ($5.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 367.90 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 470.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

