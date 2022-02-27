Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.64 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $86.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

