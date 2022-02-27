Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.01) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.01) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($3.00) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 212 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 386 ($5.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £388.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.47.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

