Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $137.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Shares of W opened at $131.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.46. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,887,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,661,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

