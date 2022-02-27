Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target to C$32.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$30.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.72. The stock has a market cap of C$11.12 billion and a PE ratio of -7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$27.50 and a one year high of C$43.97.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

