Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $199.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMED. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

AMED opened at $159.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $161.67.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

