Royal Bank of Canada Cuts High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of HLNFF opened at $10.26 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

