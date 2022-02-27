Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 125 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,535,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

