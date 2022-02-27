Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEFS. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 110.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the third quarter worth about $797,000.

Shares of CEFS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,233 shares. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

