Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 5,732 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,748. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91.

