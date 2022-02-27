Rosenblatt Securities Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $22.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

