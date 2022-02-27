RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 5.2%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 9.30 and last traded at 9.38. Approximately 15,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,537,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RocketLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.

Get RocketLab alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.