RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 5.2%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 9.30 and last traded at 9.38. Approximately 15,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,537,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RocketLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.21.
RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
