Robert W. Baird Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $72.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.39.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

