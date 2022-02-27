Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riskified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 231,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

