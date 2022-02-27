Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

RSKD stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $19,933,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

