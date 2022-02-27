RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$26.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.88.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$25.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.71 and a 52 week high of C$25.56.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

