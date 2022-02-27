RingCentral, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the software maker will earn ($1.73) per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day moving average of $210.68. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $117.49 and a 1 year high of $390.99.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

