Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of RYTM opened at $7.43 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

