Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.
Shares of RYTM opened at $7.43 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.31.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
