Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.280 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 475,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

