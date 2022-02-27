Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.280 EPS.

REYN traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 475,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,867. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

